Wright, Johnnie E.; 93, of Lake Orion

Johnnie E. Wright, of Lake Orion, passed away. She was 93-years-old. Born in Caddo Mills, Texas, Johnnie was a Texas woman until she died on March 5, 2020.

Johnnie was the dear wife of the late G. Dalton Wright; mother of Stephanie, John and Tami Lynn; grandmother of Brian, Andi, Lauren, Stephen, JJ, and Mathew; and great-grandmother of Gabi Caye, Kai, Beckham, Sailor, Bella and Kenny.

Hobie was her best and forever dog. Johnnie loved us all and we loved her.

Funeral Services will be at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion on Sunday, March 15, 2020 for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.