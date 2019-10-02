Wonch, Richard D.; 65, formerly of Lake Orion

Richard Dean Wonch, of Oxford Township and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away September 29, 2019. He was 65-years-old. Richard is the beloved father of Cecilia Wonch (Josh Smith); loving friend and companion of Lorrie Beseau; dear brother of Jeff (Dayna) Wonch and Shelly (Bill) Durso; and loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Betty Wonch.

Richard lived on Lake Orion for 30 years where he loved to ski and spend time on the boat. He was a guys, guy, the life of the party, and was always making sure everyone had a smile on their face and was having fun. Richard’s daughter Cecilia was by far the most important thing in his life, but he also really loved hockey, guns and motorcycles. He always wanted to go faster and liked to think of himself as a daredevil. Richard was a member of the Junior Wings Hockey and was so proud to have played with Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. He will be dearly missed, and remember, “everything will be okay.”

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.