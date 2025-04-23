The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Women of Inspiration luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at the Addison Oaks Buhl Estate, 1480 W. Romeo Rd., in Leonard.

The event includes a featured keynote speaker, lunch, raffle prizes, and a book signing in a festive atmosphere. More than 100 women are expected to gather to network, support, mentor and enjoy each other’s company. Men are invited to attend.

Tickets are $70 for chamber members and $85 for non-chamber members. Registration is required and can be completed online at orionareachamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 248-693-6300.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the chamber office or email Joyce Donaldson at joyce@orionareachamber.com. – J.N.