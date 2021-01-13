Woman sustains minor injuries after her car slides under a semi trailer on Lapeer Road

A woman had only minor injuries and her dog was unharmed after the car the woman was driving went under a semi trailer on Lapeer Road (M-24) Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office received the 911 call around 6:33 p.m. Jan. 7. Deputies closed the roadway and began assessing the driver of the vehicles for injuries.

Orion Twp. firefighters responded and began working to free the woman from the vehicle and said the woman would be transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The dog in the vehicle was not injured.

Deputies began speaking to a witness when the witness suddenly fainted and fell to the ground.

Firefighters also attended to the witness.

Deputies determined that the semi truck driver was making a left turn onto southbound Lapeer Road when the semi was struck by a vehicle, which then became trapped under the semi trailer.

The accident happened on M-24 between Greenshield and Waldon roads.

A crash investigator is completing the investigation and it is noted the southbound vehicle had the right of way in this incident, a police report stated.