Woman assaults stepfather who was taking her to rehab, Oakland County Sheriff Office says

Passerby called authorities after witnessing assault

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — An Orion Township woman was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly assaulting her stepfather on Saturday, an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated.

This is the woman’s second offense, the report noted.

Deputies went to the area of Clarkston and Joslyn roads at 4:54 p.m. Sept. 24 to investigate after a driver passing by saw the woman hitting a man and contacted authorities. The 21-year-old Orion Township woman and her stepfather were in a vehicle when the alleged assault occurred.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect had left in another vehicle.

The victim, a 54-year-old Orion Township resident, told deputies that he had picked up his stepdaughter to take her to rehab. Once inside the vehicle, the woman began hitting the victim with a closed fist on the side of the head.

Deputies located the suspect at her home and took her into custody without incident. She was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the complaint for Domestic Violence 2nd Offense. The warrant was sworn to and issued by a magistrate from the 52nd 1st District Court.

The woman was arraigned and given a $15,000 bond, with 10 percent cash surety, the incident report stated.