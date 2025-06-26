Wilma E. Hall, 82

Wilma Elizabeth Hall of Waterford and formerly of Lake Orion passed away in the care of loving family members on June 22, 2025. She was 82 years old.

Wilma is the beloved wife of the late Robert “Donnie” Hall; loving mother of Tracey (Gary) Shepard, Dawn (late Bob) Hill, the late Charles Benedict and the late Douglas Benedict; dear grandmother of Connor, Spencer, Danny (Chihiro), Henry (Hillary), Kathy (Scott), Lucas (Haley), the late Tommy and the late James; great-grandmother of Scottie Mae, Beaux and Penelope; sister of Eric (Bonnie) Rymal, Jeffery Rymal and the late Steven Rymel; sister-in-law of Nancy (Roger) Kibbe; aunt of Andrea (Jason), Kristy (Tim), Jennifer (Pat) and Elaine (Chad). She is also survived by her adorable dogs, Harvey and Bella.

Wilma previously worked as the restaurant manager at J.L. Hudson – Oakland Mall. She was involved with the Lake Orion Art Center and loved to porcelain paint. Wilma’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and watching Family Feud. Her smart wit and sassy sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion Township. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Suggested memorials may be made to Trinity Home Health & Hospice or the Orion Art Center.

Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.