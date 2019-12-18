Who wants garbage, recycling lids that don’t close?

GFL has started delivering trash and recycle cans this week. Both my trash and recycle cans have deformed lids that will not close. This seems to be a widespread problem, based on looking at other cans in my neighborhood.

I called the township to report it but the GFL spokesperson there told me that the lids will eventually close if they are left in the sun (perhaps she doesn’t realize this is Michigan and we will not see the sun again for six months, but I digress).

There is no way that these lids will ever relax and close on their own. It is apparent from her response that GFL does not plan to remediate the issue.

I called the township supervisor to report the issue but unfortunately only got voicemail.

I thought your paper might be interested in this story since the move to a single hauler is a big deal locally.

I’m sure no one wants garbage cans full of rotting garbage in their garage with lids that won’t close. I certainly don’t.

Jeff Redick

Orion Twp.