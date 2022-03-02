What’s happening in the world today? I am a news watcher, an Internet researcher, a talker with many, I hear a lot about what is happening in the world today. What’s the answer to finding peace in the storms of life? I do not know for sure. But, I do know that through my storms, I am grateful for my church community. Everyone upholds you with positive thoughts and prayer. And this type of support makes life more contented than being alone with your thoughts.

Listening in you will find there are so many things happening at one time; it provides us an abundance of thoughts to pray and meditate on. This is also a time to note we may not have all the answers or solutions. We may not know what we think we know on a subject. Stay open minded do not tell God what has to be done. Put out only positive thoughts for the best outcome and let the greatest source of all provide how the best will appear. Put no limitations on God.

As we think, we pray, so join me in prayer for a positive outcome everywhere around the world. Envision a world of peace where all people are living in unity with each other. Again, do not tell God what to do, He knows. Instead think good thoughts and be open to learning new ways to be in harmony with God’s world. Last year, in practicing this, I listened to a Detroit area astrologer, Honest AME online. As he describes the energies of the planets, you cannot help but understand there is a bigger energy influencing our lives. So, yes, be open minded, who really knows anything for sure?

All that we are seeing, hearing, and feeling in our present reality are represented by the energies of the planets that are active right now. Hearing how the movements of the planets influence our lives provides a more concrete knowing into why so many actions and thoughts are always being expressed. We have been connected to these energies and their influence since the beginning of creation. Did you know the three Wise Men were astrologers? I didn’t, but it makes sense since they knew how to follow the star to find Jesus.

As we walk through our lives with many unknowns it is important not to become stuck in the earthly ways of being. We are part of a bigger picture; getting stuck is the opposite of being spiritual and makes us forget about God’s bigger plan.

Be unstuck by being open and receptive to all the possibilities in God’s divine creation. Marvel at the energy and the Oneness we all share. Oneness is the interconnectedness of all that exists and has been validated by NASA. At one time it was thought that our galaxy and all that exists in space were separate entities with each one’s actions being independent from the others. Now researchers know differently; they know the actions of our galaxy, the black hole, and more are linked to the actions and energies of the others.

Living life as a spiritual walk, you too may have a keen awareness that what happens in the world and the type of energies being generated has an effect on you. This is true with our current events, a full moon, solar flares, storms, etc. When we know and practice the awareness of being interconnected with all of God’s creation, we are consciously active in surrendering to the awareness of God and allowing our connection to the bigger plan to unfold. Through this connection, we can often tell something is going on, or about to go on, we may not know exactly what it is, but we can just feel it.

The same is true when we dig our heels in and become stuck in our earthly thoughts by not being open to a new or different way of thinking. If we are right, then someone else is wrong. Careful of being one who is passing judgment or expressing ego energy, that type of thinking will put you out of alignment with God. And, who really knows anything for sure? A good practice to being in alignment is to pray and meditate on letting go of all earthly thoughts and to allow others to live their lives by their choices. That brings us freedom. Being stuck will stop the flow of God from entering into life through our being and our presence. That will also show up in our bodies, muscles, cells, tissues, and more as they respond to our thoughts.

Be good at focusing your attention on how everything in creation is connected. Work on learning about God’s entire universe and how it works together to create a better world for us. If you question the world today, know we all must have faith in knowing the greater plan is all that exists. Seek to live in God’s bigger plan, it will change your vibration and put you in harmony with the flow of divine creation and all that is good.

The excess thoughts on our minds may keep showing up for now. They may keep us busy in prayer and meditation, but the truth is: whatever is happening in our life is the result of our choices. If life is not harmonious both individually and collectively, we are living out of alignment with God’s plan. Our happiness and wellness will be better if we practice being in unity with what others think and with the bigger energy that is always influencing all of God’s creation.

“Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, quarreling, and slander be put away from you along with all hatred.” Ephesians 4:31-32(ISV)

Joining you in positive prayer,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Lake Orion. Find positive and uplifting posts on her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, or at her website, Aspiritualwalk.com.