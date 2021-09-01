White Lake woman arrested for trying to run over another couple in Orion Twp. neighborhood

A man and a woman were arrested for driving under the influence and felonious assault with a vehicle, respectively, on Saturday night.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies went to the area of Bluebird Hill and Canary Hill off of Brown Road, west of M-24, at 10:56 p.m. Aug. 28 after receiving a call about an attempted assault, according to a sheriff’s office police report.

When they arrived in the area, deputies were stopped by a man and woman who said they were assaulted by another man and woman who were in a white Cadillac.

Deputies were informed that when the woman was driving the vehicle, she attempted to run over one of the witnesses.

The victims said that the Cadillac was still in the neighborhood and was now being driven by the male suspect.

Deputies located the Cadillac, being driven by a 28-year-old Pontiac resident, who also had his two children in the vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested the man Operating While Intoxicated.

He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Deputies later located the female suspect, who was identified as a 25-year-old White Lake resident.

Based on the victims’ statements and the evidence, the White Lake woman was arrested for felonious assault with a vehicle. She was transported and lodged at the Oakland County Jail without incident.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Felonious Assault on the White Lake woman. The warrant was authorized by a magistrate from the 52nd -3rd District Court in Rochester Hills.

The Pontiac man was released on the current charges, pending blood results, but remains in custody on a Domestic Violence warrant. – By Jim Newell