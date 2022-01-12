What is God?

One of the key components in any of the services I provide in my columns, Facebook post or as a speaker at Unity of Lake Orion, is to tell people that they are loved. Yep!

No matter what anyone has done in their life, God’s love and light still exists in them. I believe when someone is struggling with life that there is no greater knowing than for someone to hear and know that concept.

For when we truly understand that we do not have to do anything to have God’s love, it can take some stress out of our lives. We no longer feel alone or empty because we are already God’s love.

Our lives have purpose as we are created in the image of God. In John 4 we find, “God is spirit.” In Genesis 5, we find, “When God created man, he made him in the likeness of God.” Nothing more to say; we are made in the likeness of God and that likeness is spirit.

God is the highest frequency of love and you are made in that spiritual image, meaning you are love as well. Perhaps you have spent enough time in churches or studying religion or spiritual teachings and know this already. If so, then you have a job to do; be like Jesus and spread the good word. Teach others about it by being your best example of God

in expression that you can be.

Some people have not been made aware that God works in and through them. Those people may walk through life asleep to what God is. If they have not connected with another spiritual soul, they may become astray from their good life or create disharmony for themselves and others.

Yet, even when we go astray or have created disharmony, it’s not over. God still loves us.

For clarity, this is not the love you experience in a physical relationship, it’s the love within. It’s the energy of love you feel inside when you are enjoying a beautiful sunset, flower, or by wading into the ocean and feeling freedom and excitement of the waves washing in over your feet and then back out to the ocean again.

You feel it when you give to someone and want nothing in return. Volunteering and doing good deeds creates a lot of good loving energy. In all of these you are manifesting God’s loving energy through you.

Don’t allow fear, worry or concern to be active in your conscious mind and cause you to not know if you are living God right. That will only stop your positive actions. And, there is only one way for us to express God’s energy in this world and that is by living and being our best self. After all we don’t know any other way to be. We are always using all our knowledge and all we have learned up to any point in our lives to express God. And, we are always living our best self.

Don’t doubt yourself! You do this already, but you may not have thought of it in this way. You may have thought of God only on the outside of you as one that you ask to make you or your life better.

Truth is none of us are perfect and we won’t always do everything exactly right. But if we allow God’s love to guide us we will do the very best we can with the emotional, developmental and evolutionary way of the world throughout our lifetime.

We raise our vibrational energy patterns into higher frequencies of being God’s love in action every time we open our minds to new ways and new thoughts. We improve our lives and the lives of others, benefiting and uplifting the world.

I have given you a lot to think about. Hopefully, a part of you knew this already. Hopefully, I just validated your connection to a higher power greater than yourself which holds this entire universe and more in

suspension and love.

1 Corinthians 13: 1-8 (NLT) If I could speak all the languages of earth and of angels, but didn’t love others, I would only be a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. If I had the gift of prophecy, and if I understood all of God’s secret plans and possessed all knowledge, and if I had such faith that I could move mountains, but didn’t love others, I would be nothing. If I gave everything I have to the poor and even sacrificed my body, I could boast about it, but if I didn’t love others, I would have gained nothing. Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. Prophecy and speaking in unknown languages and special knowledge will become useless. But love will last forever!

Seeing you as the perfect blessing of God’s love that you are,

Linda La Croix

Linda La Croix is Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion.

