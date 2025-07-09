Wendi’s Word: Summer growth and more reading

Watching the boys this summer, it’s hard to believe how much they have grown within the last year.

Swimming is a great example. Last year, it seemed like Oliver, now six-years-old was clinging, holding onto everyone and anything he can. Now he is a fish. He swims around easily without help. Also, a big thing with Oliver – he doesn’t mind getting wet now – even his hair.

Big brother Jonathan has been in fish mode for a while. But, JD has grown more to jump more. He will jump off grandpa’s boat into the water, jump off of the side of the pool, and jump off the diving board at the neighbor’s house.

It’s a lot of summer growing. Both not only stayed up once but twice for fireworks. It was a huge accomplishment for both especially last Saturday as we spent all day at grandpa’s house for sun, fun and swimming with the night capped off with Lake Orion fireworks.

It’s also just seeing their personalities outside of the house. A week after school was out, Oliver helped me cover an event. Then, we were off to a birthday party of one of his friends from school. I had the opportunity to see how he is with his classmates.

I knew a little bit about how Jonathan was in class and with his peers because I had more opportunities to be in his class helping out at parties or just as a volunteer.

The summer reading challenge continues and at this point it is just about reading. If it means reminding Jonathan to read during the day, taking a book when we drive someplace or reading before bedtime, the boys are reading at least for 20 minutes.

I completed one book and am now at 12 of 15 books for the Goodreads 2025 Reading Challenge. I might bump up the goal or just leave it.

I recently finished “The Book Swap” by Tessa Bickers. I had a big boost the last Sunday in June. I grabbed the cleaning supplies, headed upstairs and turned on the Hoopla app.

The plan was just to listen to the audio version of “The Book Swap” while I cleaned the boys’ bathroom and dusted and vacuumed Jonathan’s room. So just an hour or so.

Jonathan’s room turned into more of a detail clean while moving stuff around and vacuuming under and behind everything. Then, building cube shelves for his room I have had since January and moving it into it’s new home which meant moving a dresser into the closet. But, I couldn’t stop there. Now the six cubes are just empty so I grabbed the books JD reads from the boys’ bookcase in the hallway and put them in the cubes. It was very “If You Gave a Mouse a Cookie” kind of day. But, I listened to the audio book for 4-5 hours. I finished the book a few days later, listening to it here and there.

And as I pressed on the finished button on Goodreads and went to click on stars, I asked myself is this the book I review. The answer was no. I don’t leave too many reviews. Was the book different than I expected – yes, but that’s also because I wasn’t focused on what trope the writer was going to use. I listened as a reader, not a writer. I don’t leave too many reviews. Sometimes I get really motivated and think I will get just a notebook for books I have read and review them – it doesn’t have to go online. But really I am looking for a reason to buy another notebook/journal and have it focused on books so I have someplace to put my book/reading stickers. It’s okay – I can call myself out on it.

I am still reading “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.” I just finished 1996. Sometimes it’s hard to read that one because I start thinking I should be writing my own stuff down – what happened to write every day. And, sometimes I will put down the book and write.

Here is the gem from Tuesday, July 1: “Well, looks like I took out all the pens in my busy bag so using a marker. Though a pre-bedtime nap sounds good. Because that is where I am in life – a 5-10-minute snooze if the boys don’t need me.” It’s as real as real can be. And, that was it. I napped just for a little while until boys were ready for second round of stories with me. But, a good point was raised – I need more pens and the rumor is back to school supply season is here.

As for scrapbooking for end of June, I finished the Back to Basics Challenge for the second quarter with 40 pages. I looked at what I did for the first quarter and I was just two pages away from being at the same. I knew I could do just two more on the last day especially when the boys were doing well. They were keeping themselves busy…and they weren’t fighting – that was the key.

Now it’s quarter three and goal is 25. But, I have ended with 40 pages for each of the first two quarters. Maybe end with 40 in September. Or the bigger question, could I finish three months of Oliver’s first year album in three months? Could I finish his whole first year book?