Welcome back Tyler!

The Pine Tree Center’s faculty and students took time out of their morning to welcome back their friend Tyler Krueger for his first full day back at school in years.

Not only is this the first full day of school that he has been able to attend since 2015, but it was his first day back in seven months since his heart transplant.

Tyler became sick back in 2015, said his mother, Shelly Krueger. This sickness required him to receive a heart transplant in order to survive.

Students and staff lined the front of the building, holding signs and balloons and cheering to show their love and support for Tyler.

When Tyler arrived, he noticed the crowd and immediately ran from his mother’s car and into the arms of faculty member Robert McClellan before giving out a few more hugs, confidently swinging his backpack over his shoulder and striding into the school he loves so dearly.

— Megan Kelley