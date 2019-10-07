Warmoth, Charles (Tom); 74, of Lake Orion/Oxford

Charles “Tom” Warmoth passed away on October 4, 2019 at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Rochester Hills, surrounded by his family. He was 74-years-old. Tom is survived by Carol, his dear wife of nearly 50 years; his beloved children, Aaron Warmoth, Rebecca (Scott) Orcutt, and Sarah Warmoth; his adored grandsons Brody and Cole; his brother Michael McCarthy (Charles), and his sister, the late Katie McCarthy.

Tom was born in Sommerset Kentucky, but his home was the Oxford/Lake Orion area of Michigan where his warm and friendly personality was known by all in the community. He was a big fan of all the Detroit sports teams, especially the Detroit Lions. He also had a passion for cars and enjoyed going to the Woodward Dream Cruise, but his deepest love was for God, and his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019- 12:00 noon at Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to the family.