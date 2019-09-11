Waldon Road expected to close east of Baldwin Road

ORION TWP. – The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Waldon Road at the east side of Baldwin Road, likely in late September.

The exact closure date is dependent on when utilities are moved out of the way in the area, and the closure could occur later in the fall. The earliest it is likely to occur is Sept. 17, according to project update from the road commission.

Dan’s Excavating of Shelby Township is the contractor on the Baldwin Road widening project. The closure is necessary for watermain and storm sewer installation and concrete paving as part of the ongoing project.

Waldon Road is expected to remain closed until late fall, though the duration could be shorter or longer depending on weather and other factors, the road commission announced.

The Waldon closure will overlap the ongoing closure of Maybee Road at Baldwin.

It is necessary to close both roads simultaneously to ensure the contractor can complete two new lanes of Baldwin to provide a safe transition to winter, when the project will shut down for the season, according to the road commission.

There are two detour routes for Waldon Road traffic:

• Baldwin Road to Clarkston Road to Joslyn Road and back to Waldon Road and vice versa, and

• Waldon Road to Joslyn Road to Brown Road to Baldwin Road and back to Waldon Road and vice versa.

This section of Waldon Road carries about 9,900 vehicles per day, the road commission stated. — J.N.