Waldon and Maybee Roads at west side of Baldwin Road expected to open July 6

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) announced this week their tentative plans to open the outside through lanes of the reconstructed section of Baldwin Road between Gregory and Waldon roads in Orion Township, as well as Waldon and Maybee roads on the west side of Baldwin on July 6.

This expected date is dependent upon contractor progress and weather between now and July 6.

Waldon has been closed on the west side of Baldwin since March 30 and Maybee has been closed at the west side of Baldwin since April 6. Both closures were part of the ongoing Baldwin widening and reconstruction project.

Traffic will not be able to travel east or west through the roundabouts at Maybee Road, the Great Lakes Athletic Club and Waldon Road, as construction continues on the interiors of these roundabouts.

Those traveling northbound on Baldwin and wishing to turn westbound on Waldon will need to travel north to the Baldwin/Indianwood/Coats roundabout, make a u-turn in that roundabout then travel south on Baldwin back to Waldon Road to turn right. Motorists traveling southbound on Baldwin and wishing to turn left at Waldon Road will need to proceed to the first boulevard turnaround south of the roundabout and make a u-turn, then turn right onto eastbound Waldon from northbound Baldwin.

Additionally, both north and southbound motorists on Baldwin wishing to turn left at either the Maybee Road roundabout or the Great Lakes Athletic Center roundabout will need to travel past the roundabouts to the next boulevard turnaround and make a u-turn. The Maybee, Great Lakes Athletic Club and Waldon roundabouts are expected to be fully open to traffic later this year.