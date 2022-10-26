This year voters have a choice on the ballot. The operative word is “choice.”

Since Dobbs overturned Roe v Wade, we have seen women who:

1. Could not get their regular medication because it can possibly be used to abort a child.

2. Have a miscarriage but cannot have a follow-up to make sure the uterus is cleared.

3. Have serious medical conditions and cannot carry the baby to term without dying.

Please think about the following women before deciding on Prop 3. They were your neighbors, and you may have known them, too.

1. My sister had a full-term, anencephalic baby. Her doctor knew in time for her to abort, but he didn’t tell her.

The fetus never formed a brain, never drew a breath on its own, and took two excruciating days to die while on life support.

2. A friend had a tubal ligation at age 40, but she became pregnant at age 52. The embryo was fertilized outside of the fallopian tube, and it attached to her kidney.

The possibility of the mother or embryo surviving was zero. She was Pro-Life, and making the decision to abort was the most difficult she ever made.

3. Another friend had an ectopic pregnancy before Roe v. Wade.

Abortion was not an option, her fallopian tube burst, and she almost bled to death before reaching the hospital. She was left unable to have any more children.

Not every abortion is done by a woman who just does not want the child.

Please do not let the government or other people who don’t know the circumstances force their own beliefs on these women.

The decision needs to be between a woman and her doctor. Not every fetus will survive to be adopted, and the mother may not survive either.

Sandra Dyl

Lake Orion