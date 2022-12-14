Volunteers needed for packing and delivering Lions Club Christmas Baskets

Feed the Christmas spirit by helping out

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Sorting toys and food, packing boxes and bags with the holiday goodies and essentials, then loading them up on the sleighs (aka, automobiles) and delivering the gifts to area families – kind of sounds like Santa’s elves hard-at-work.

Actually, it’s the Lake Orion Lions Club members, who will hold their annual Christmas Basket pack on Friday at the CERC Building before delivering the baskets on Saturday.

This year the Lions are asking for volunteers from the community to help with packing the gift baskets and, especially, delivering the goods on Saturday, said Dave Tucker, chair of the Lions Christmas Basket program.

“We need volunteer delivery drivers with helpers to deliver the loads to local families. We have over 200 deliveries, so we need many delivery drivers. If you can help out for an hour or two, please come to the CERC gym on Friday and/or Saturday and bring your friends, your family, and your neighbors,” Tucker said.

The Lions will be sorting and packing from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday in the CERC gym, 455 E. Scripps Rd. On Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. the Lions need help delivering the baskets around Orion.

“The Lake Orion Lions Club Christmas Basket Program provides food and kids’ gifts to local families in need of some Holiday help, and also provides grocery assistance and Holiday cheer for low-income local Seniors. Donations are accepted and appreciated,” Tucker said.

For more information, please call Tucker at 248-766-4620.

The Lions Club gets referrals, mostly from the schools, but also from area churches and groups who identify people in need.

The Lions then assess the families’ needs, collect food, toys, hats and gloves, toiletries and other essentials through donations.

Families receive everything from canned and boxed goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs and meat – enough food for a week or two.

Kids receive age-appropriate toys, hats and gloves.