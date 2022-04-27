Volunteers build new playscape in Green’s Park

Help needed for Children’s Park build day on May 14

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

They slid down the slide, weaved their way through the rope bridge and climbed all over the new playscape at Green’s Park.

And that’s just the adults.

The Village of Lake Orion Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee called on volunteers within the community to help build the playscape over two days on Saturday and Sunday.

“We were very grateful. It was a really great community effort,” said village Councilmember Teresa Rutt, who is the council representative on the parks and recreation advisory committee. Rutt and committee members are organizing and leading the projects. “I just really want to thank everyone who came out and helped.”

Now, the committee will hold another community build day on May 14 to construct two playscapes in Children’s Park – one similar to the playscape at Green’s Park and smaller one for the littler kids.

Volunteers can sign up through links or QR codes on the village website, lakeorion.org, and the Downtown Development Authority website, downtownlakeorion.org. Links will also be available in this article on the Lake Orion Review website, lakeorionreview.com.

Early setup begins around 7:30 a.m. and volunteers can sign up for different shifts. Any amount of time someone can contribute is appreciated, Rutt said.

“It’s really fun to be out there and see it take shape,” Rutt said. “We learned a lot, which was good, because we’re doing this in three weeks and we’ll need even more people because we’re doing an even larger play structure.”

More than 45 people helped with the Green’s Park playscape. People can help in a variety of ways befitting their age and physical capabilities.

The playscape at Green’s Park should be ready for child testing this week after some finishing touches.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority contributed $78,210 toward the purchase and installation of the playscape in Children’s Park. Lance Shipman, an engineer from Penchura, will be on hand to make sure the playscape is installed to appropriate specifications.

The village received a $50,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile in September to help with the purchase and installation of the playscape in Green’s Park. The grant helped the parks and recreation committee purchase a Tree Tops playscape for $49,520 from Penchura, LLC in Brighton.

Lake Orion was one of 25 small towns across the country to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant and the only one in Michigan.

Rutt began the grant process in June after hearing about the opportunity from DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.