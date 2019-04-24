Village proceeds with land purchase negotiations for more parking

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Village of Lake Orion is proceeding with negotiations to potentially purchase two parcels of land from Lake Orion United Methodist Church with the intent of turning those parcels into additional parking lots.

Village Manager Joe Young said a meeting with the Lake Orion United Methodist Church’s broker was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors has already approved village Council President Ken Van Portfliet, Young, DDA Director Molly LaLone and DDA Chairperson Debbie Burgess to negotiate the terms and conditions for the purchase and bring the issue back to the DDA board for approval.

The church is asking $300,000 for the parcels on S. Slater Street – lots 52/54 and 104 – which have a combined 13,764 square feet (0.316 acres) according to village council documents. The lots are between S. Slater and Anderson streets, south of the church.

The village estimates that it would cost an additional $200,000 to demolish the homes on those properties and construct the parking lots, which would create 42 spaces, approximately $11,905 per parking spot.

The village’s parking committee had previously recommended entering into negotiations for the land purchase.

The village council voted 6-0 during its meeting on Monday to receive and file the report pending negotiations. Councilmember David Churchill did not attend the meeting.

2019-2020 FY Budget

The village council set a public hearing on the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year budget for 7:30 p.m. May 13 in council chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St. The Lake Orion Review will have a preview on the proposed budget before the meeting.

Green’s Park

The council approved a recommendation from the village’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to increase the Green’s Park entry fee from $1 per family to $1 per person for the season.

The fee change was part of a broader resolution that set the park’s scheduled hours, which did not change, and update the fee schedule.

Anyone using Green’s Park from May 25 through Sept. 2 must pay the one-time, $1 fee to enter. Children under three are free. A single day pass is also $1. The park is open from dawn to dusk.

The council also held a second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 12.06 Parks & Recreation Ordinance Green’s Park.

The adoption of the ordinance allows the council to establish and amend Green’s Park rules and regulations by council resolution instead of going through the process of amending an ordinance and holding the required two public hearings before the changes would go into effect, said Village Manager Joe Young.

Canoeing, paddleboarding and kayaking previously had not been allowed in the park and council can now set those regulations by resolution.

Pedestrian signal

The council approved the road commission’s request to install a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at East Flint and Florence streets.

The signal is being installed as part of the Safe Routes to School project beginning this summer that is coordinated by the road commission and Orion Township. The $16,500 beacon is funded through grants and will be maintained by the road commission.

Also at the meeting:

The council approved Van Portfliet’s re-appointment of Henry Lorant and Robert Reighard to three-year terms on the planning commission. Their terms will expire April 30, 2022.

Police Chief Jerry Narsh received the Green-Up Award from George Hanley of the Orion Township Environmental Committee for the Lake Orion Police Department’s installation of a prescription medication collection drop box. The LOPD collects the unused or expired medication and turns the medication over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for destruction.