Village of Lake Orion wants feedback on Master Plan survey results

What is the Village of Lake Orion missing?

How should village land be zoned and developed in the future?

Village officials and their planners hope to get feedback on these questions, and more, after publishing the results of their 2020 Master Plan survey online.

Village officials want to hear from village and township residents, the business community and other stakeholders about the results of the village’s 2020 Master Plan survey.

Laura Haw, senior principal planner with McKenna, a community planning, design and architecture firm contracted by the village, presented the survey results to a joint meeting of the village boards in December.

The survey presented redevelopment scenarios, for instance, the Ehman Center property on Lapeer and Elizabeth streets: to what use should that property be zoned and developed?

The survey also asked about what size multi-unit dwellings (apartments, condos, etc.) and accessory buildings (such as detached garages) are acceptable for future development.

The survey also looked at styles of architecture in the downtown, and whether residents’ supported future four-story buildings.

Feedback on the results will guide village council members, planning commissioners, zoning board members and administrators about what to consider and include when updating the master plan, .

“The 2020 Master Plan Amendment is the Village of Lake Orion’s plan for community-wide policy and decisions involving land use, transportation, neighborhoods, infrastructure and open space, among other topics,” Haw said.

“This project is not a complete re-write of the Master Plan, rather it is an amendment that reflects the village’s strategies for addressing redevelopment and opportunity areas and the Future Land Use Map,” Haw said.

Go to the Village of Lake Orion website, lakeorion.org, for a link to the survey results and a link to leave feedback. — J.N.