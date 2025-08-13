VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION: VACANCY – VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

VACANCY – VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER

The Village of Lake Orion is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Village Council.

Applications for the OFFICE OF COUNCILMAN OF THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION are

available at the office of the Lake Orion Village Clerk located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church

Street, Lake Orion, MI and on the Village of Lake Orion Website at www.lakeorion.org

ELIGIBILITY FOR OFFICE IN VILLAGE

Section 4.1 of the Charter of the Village of Lake Orion provides the following:

• No person shall be elected or appointed to any office who is in default to the

Village, or has been convicted of a felony. The election or appointment of any

such defaulter or person shall be void.

• No person shall be eligible to any elective office of the Village, other than that of

Village Manager and Village Attorney, unless he shall be of legal age and a

registered elector of the Village.

Persons desiring to qualify as a candidate to fill the vacancy shall file the application and

necessary qualifying forms with the Village Clerk, no later than 4:00 PM on Monday,

August 28, 2025. Candidate Interviews will be scheduled on September 2, 2025 at

tentatively 4:30 PM (time subject to change pending number of applicants). Application

forms and additional information may be secured by contacting the Village Clerk at248-

693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI

48362 during regular business hours (Monday – Thursday 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).

Sonja Stout

Village Clerk/Treasurer