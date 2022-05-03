Village of Lake Orion Synopsis of Adopted Ordinance — Sewage Disposal System

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF ADOPTED

ORDINANCE NO. 23.39

Sewage Disposal System

At its Regular Meeting of April 24, 2022, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 23.39, an Ordinance to amend Title V. Public Works, Chapter 51. Sewage Disposal System, Section 51.2.60, Purpose, Section 51.61 Definitions and Section 51.71 Requirements to prevent, Control and Reduce Stormwater Pollutants by the use of Best Management Practices.

The effect of this Ordinance is to Prevent, Control, and Reduce Stormwater Pollutants by the Use of Best Management Practices

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org <mailto:galeczkas@lakeorion.org>

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 4, 2022

Posted: April 29, 2022