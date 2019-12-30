Village of Lake Orion – Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balance For the Year Ended June 30, 2019

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balance
Governmental Funds
For the Year Ended June 30, 2019
REVENUES General Public Works Police
Property Taxes $ 1,065,272 $ – $ 314,454
Intergovernmental:
Federal, State and Local 283,898 18,922
Charges for Services 197,978 139,219 90,690
Fines and Forfeitures 96,767
Special Assessments
Interest 8,532 611 3,046
Other 16,682 – – 3,787 11,4-78
TOTAL REVENUE 1,572,362 143,617 535,357
EXPENDITURES
Current:
General Government $ 487,520 $ – $ –
Public Safety 799,420
Public Works 209,111 453,657
Health and Welfare
Community Development 41,680
Recreation and Cultural 38,701
Other Functions 67,247 – –
Debt Service 8,906
Capital Outlay 32,772 8,800 65,216
TOTAL EXPENDITURES 877,031 462,457 873,542
Other Financing Sources (Uses)
Transfers In 199,863 377,000 385,000
Transfers Out (755,000) – –
Total Other Financing
Sources (Uses) (555,137) 377,000 385,000
Net Change in Fund Balance 140,194 58,160 46,815
Fund Balance-Beginning 479,777 48,026 80,789
Fund Balance- Ending $ 619,971 $ 106,186 $ 127,604
PUBLISH: Lake Orion Review, January 1, 2020
POSTED: December 27, 2019