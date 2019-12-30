Village of Lake Orion – Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balance For the Year Ended June 30, 2019

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balance

Governmental Funds

For the Year Ended June 30, 2019

REVENUES General Public Works Police

Property Taxes $ 1,065,272 $ – $ 314,454

Intergovernmental:

Federal, State and Local 283,898 18,922

Charges for Services 197,978 139,219 90,690

Fines and Forfeitures 96,767

Special Assessments

Interest 8,532 611 3,046

Other 16,682 – – 3,787 11,4-78

TOTAL REVENUE 1,572,362 143,617 535,357

EXPENDITURES

Current:

General Government $ 487,520 $ – $ –

Public Safety 799,420

Public Works 209,111 453,657

Health and Welfare

Community Development 41,680

Recreation and Cultural 38,701

Other Functions 67,247 – –

Debt Service 8,906

Capital Outlay 32,772 8,800 65,216

TOTAL EXPENDITURES 877,031 462,457 873,542

Other Financing Sources (Uses)

Transfers In 199,863 377,000 385,000

Transfers Out (755,000) – –

Total Other Financing

　　Sources (Uses) (555,137) 377,000 385,000

Net Change in Fund Balance 140,194 58,160 46,815

Fund Balance-Beginning 479,777 48,026 80,789

Fund Balance- Ending $ 619,971 $ 106,186 $ 127,604

PUBLISH: Lake Orion Review, January 1, 2020

POSTED: December 27, 2019

 

