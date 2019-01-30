Village of Lake Orion
Statement of Activities
Year Ended June 30, 2018
Net (Expense) Revenue and Changes in Net Position
Program Revenues Primary Government
Component
OperatingCharges for Grants and Capital Grants and Governmental Business-type
Functions/Programs Expenses Services Contributions Contributions Activities Activities Total Unit – DDA
Primary government
Governmental activities:
General government 821,998 $ 50,955 $ 19,500 $ – $ (751,543) $ – $ (751,543) $ –
Public safety 729,109 139,422 17,688 – (571,999) – (571,999) –
Public works 988,408 347,426 272,452 – (368,530) – (368,530) –
Community development 52,520 11,480 – 26,023 (15,017) – (15,017) –
Recreation and culture 79,662 11,321 – – (68,341) – (68,341) –
Interest on long-term debt 2,313 – – – (2,313) – (2,313) –
Total governmental activities 2,674,010 560,604 309,640 26,023 (1,777,743) – (1,777,743) –
Business-type activities:
Water and sewer 1,617,958 1,737,168 – 126,671 – 245,881 245,881 –
Total primary government $ 4,291,968$ 2,297,772 $ 309,640 $ 152,694 $ (1,777,743) $ 245,881 $ (1,531,862) $ –
Component unit:
Downtown development authority $ 803,430 $ 34,925 $ – $ – – – – (768,505)
General revenues and transfers:
Property taxes 1,321,070 – 1,321,070 680,357
Other taxes – – – 12,131
Sale of fixed assets – – – 466,846
State shared revenue 290,837 – 290,837 –
Unrestricted investment earnings 7,290 23,768 31,058 2,761
Transfers 169,738 (103,000) 66,738 (66,738)
Total general revenues and transfers 1,788,935 (79,232) 1,709,703 1,095,357
Change in net position 11,192 166,649 177,841 326,852
Net position at beginning of year – as restated 1,307,275 6,869,153 8,176,428 2,847,535
Net position at end of year $ 1,318,467 $ 7,035,802 $ 8,354,269 $ 3,174,387