Village of Lake Orion

Statement of Activities

Year Ended June 30, 2018

Net (Expense) Revenue and Changes in Net Position

Program Revenues Primary Government

Component

OperatingCharges for Grants and Capital Grants and Governmental Business-type

Functions/Programs Expenses Services Contributions Contributions Activities Activities Total Unit – DDA

Primary government

Governmental activities:

General government 821,998 $ 50,955 $ 19,500 $ – $ (751,543) $ – $ (751,543) $ –

Public safety 729,109 139,422 17,688 – (571,999) – (571,999) –

Public works 988,408 347,426 272,452 – (368,530) – (368,530) –

Community development 52,520 11,480 – 26,023 (15,017) – (15,017) –

Recreation and culture 79,662 11,321 – – (68,341) – (68,341) –

Interest on long-term debt 2,313 – – – (2,313) – (2,313) –

Total governmental activities 2,674,010 560,604 309,640 26,023 (1,777,743) – (1,777,743) –

Business-type activities:

Water and sewer 1,617,958 1,737,168 – 126,671 – 245,881 245,881 –

Total primary government $ 4,291,968$ 2,297,772 $ 309,640 $ 152,694 $ (1,777,743) $ 245,881 $ (1,531,862) $ –

Component unit:

Downtown development authority $ 803,430 $ 34,925 $ – $ – – – – (768,505)

General revenues and transfers:

Property taxes 1,321,070 – 1,321,070 680,357

Other taxes – – – 12,131

Sale of fixed assets – – – 466,846

State shared revenue 290,837 – 290,837 –

Unrestricted investment earnings 7,290 23,768 31,058 2,761

Transfers 169,738 (103,000) 66,738 (66,738)

Total general revenues and transfers 1,788,935 (79,232) 1,709,703 1,095,357

Change in net position 11,192 166,649 177,841 326,852

Net position at beginning of year – as restated 1,307,275 6,869,153 8,176,428 2,847,535

Net position at end of year $ 1,318,467 $ 7,035,802 $ 8,354,269 $ 3,174,387