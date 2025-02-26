VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATIONS FOR VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION BOARD OF ETHICS

Public notice is hereby given that the Village of Lake Orion is seeking applications from qualified persons to

serve on the village’s newly created Board of Ethics. The Board of Ethics is made up of three (3) members

and not more than two (2) alternate members who are responsible for interpreting the village’s Code of

Ethics and hearing and issuing advisory opinions on questions or complaints regarding the applicability of

the code to particular situations.

Applicants may or may not be residents of the Village who have legal, administrative, or other desirable

qualifications. Members of the Board of Ethics serve without compensation and must not be elected

officials, appointees, persons appointed to elective office, full-time appointed officials, appointees or

Village employees, or serving on any other Village board or Council.

Persons interested in applying for a position on the Board of Ethics can download the application form at

https://www.lakeorion.org/media/2496 and mail the completed form to Village Clerk, 21 East Church

Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Sonja Stout

Village Clerk

Publish: February 4, 2025 on Village Website 3:45 PM

Publish: Lake Orion Review; February 12, 2025; March 12, 2025

Posted: February 4, 2025 at Village Hall 3:45 PM