VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE — MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021 — PUD Preliminary Plan 55 W. Elizabeth St.

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE COUNCIL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021

@ 7:30 PM

PROPOSED PLANNED

UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD)

PRELIMINARY PLAN

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Village Council on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding a request for approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Preliminary Plan for 55 W. Elizabeth Street.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed PUD Preliminary Plan, prior to the Village Council making its decision.

The requested PUD Preliminary Plan (by Mr. Kyle Westberg with West Construction) is to redevelop the former Lake Orion High School located at 55 W. Elizabeth Street and 330 N. Lapeer Street (Parcel ID#s: 09-02-403-019 and 09-02-433-002) into a mixed-used development which consists of 89 residential units and up to 5,000 square feet of commercial / community space.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk at villageadmin@lakeorion.us, or by mail or delivery to the Village Clerk at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Village of Lake Orion must receive correspondence for specific public hearings before the respective public body closes the public hearing to include the correspondence in the record.

Supporting documentation will be available for inspection at www.lakeorion.org and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, MiPMC

Village Clerk

Publish: October 10, 2021