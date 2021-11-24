Village of Lake Orion – Public Hearing Dec. 13 – PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.104 ARTICLE 11: PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT TEXT AMENDMENT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE COUNCIL

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021 @ 7:30 PM

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.104

ARTICLE 11: PLANNED UNIT

DEVELOPMENT TEXT AMENDMENT

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Village Council on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding the proposed Zoning Ordinance text amendments to Article 11 – Planned Unit Development to update the purpose section, eligibility criteria, maximum density standards, project design standards; to revise the modifications standards and clarify required plan information; to streamline the review, approval and amendment process; and to clarify the standards/regulations for existing planned unit developments.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed Planned Unit Development (PUD) text amendments, prior to the Village Council making its decision.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. Supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the Village’s Website at www.lakeorion.org .

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review , November 24, 2021

Posted: November 19, 2021