Village of Lake Orion – Public Hearing Dec. 13 – PROPOSED PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) PRELIMINARY PLAN – 141 W. Elizabeth Street

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE COUNCIL

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021 @7:30 PM

PROPOSED PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) PRELIMINARY PLAN

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Village Council on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding a request for approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Preliminary Plan for 141 W. Elizabeth Street.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the proposed PUD Preliminary Plan, prior to the Village Council making its decision.

The requested PUD Preliminary Plan (by applicant Mr. Robert Reighard) is to develop the land located at 141 W. Elizabeth Street (Parcel ID#s: 09-02-403-021 and 09-02-403-022) into a multiple-family development which consists of 16 residential units in one, three-story building.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. Supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk

Publish: Lake Orion Review , on November 24, 2021

Posted: On or before November 21, 2021