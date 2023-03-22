VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION NOTICE OF CWSRF PROJECT PLANNING PUBLIC MEETING

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF CWSRF PROJECT PLANNING PUBLIC MEETING

The Village of Lake Orion will hold a public meeting on the proposed Clean Water State

Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project for the purpose of receiving

comments from interested persons.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Lake Orion Village Hall, 21

East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362; (248) 693-8391.

The proposed project is to improve the Sanitary Sewer System of Lake Orion to minimize or

eliminate the potential for sanitary sewer overflows at 16 Lift Stations and in key areas of the

gravity sewer system throughout the Village limits.

Project construction will involve replacement and rehabilitation of pumps, mechanical

equipment, and lift station structures; construction of above-ground electrical racks to meet

modern safety codes; lining of force mains beneath the waters of Lake Orion; and manhole

repairs and pipe lining of gravity sewers in various locations throughout the Village.

Impacts of the proposed project include improved system reliability and minimized risk of

sewage overflow; and minor ground and traffic disruption during construction activities, limited

to the areas adjacent to the lift stations and near manholes and pipes to be repaired.

The estimated cost to users for the proposed project will be $7.5 million plus bond issuance and

interest costs.

Copies of the plan detailing the proposed project are available for inspection at the following

location: Office of the Village Clerk, Village of Lake Orion, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion,

MI 48362, (248) 693-8391; Orion Township Public Library at 825 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI

48362, and 1335 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360; and online at www.lakeorion.org;

Written comments received before the meeting record is closed on Monday, April 10, 2023, at

10:30 PM, will receive responses in the final project planning document. Written comments

should be sent to Village Clerk, Village of Lake Orion, 21, East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI

48362.

Susan Galeczka

Village Clerk