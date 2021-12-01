Village of Lake Orion – NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD FOR THE 2022-2026 FIVE-YEAR PARKS AND RECREATION MASTER PLAN

NOTICE FOR VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION RESIDENTS, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD FOR THE

2022-2026 FIVE-YEAR PARKS AND RECREATION MASTER PLAN

Public Review Period:

December 17, 2021 – January 17, 2022

Notice is hereby given to any and all interested parties that the Village of Lake Orion is seeking public comment on the Five-Year 2022-2026 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The required 30-day public review and comment period will begin on December 17, 2021 and will end on January 17, 2022. Lake Orion is preparing this Five-Year Master Plan in accordance with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources requirements. When completed, this Plan will serve as a guide for the acquisition and development of community recreation facilities and programs over the next five years.

Beginning December 17, 2021, copies of the draft of the 2022-2026 Five-Year Master Plan may be found at Village Hall offices (21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362) during normal business hours. The draft Plan may also be accessed online at http://www.lakeorion.org/

Lake Orion residents are asked to submit comments in writing via email to galeczkas@lakeorion.org or via mail to Susan Galeczka, Village Clerk, at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362.

A follow-up public hearing will take place at Village Council meeting on January 24, 2022. Any and all input is greatly appreciated.

Publish by: December 1, 2021, December 8, 2021