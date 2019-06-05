Village of Lake Orion meetings

The Lake Orion Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 6, and then its regular meeting at 6 p.m. June 25.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority holds its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 18. The DDA Board of Directors regularly meets on the second Tuesday of the month but postponed the June meeting due the high school graduation.

The Lake Orion Village Council meets at 7:30 p.m. June 10 and June 24. All meetings are at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Online: www.lakeorion.org. — J.N.