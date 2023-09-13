Village of Lake Orion launches new, ‘easier’ website design

By Megan Kelley

LAKE ORION — After months of tweaking, the Village of Lake Orion has officially launched its new website.

“The new website did go live on Friday. I encourage everyone to take a look at the new website,” said village Manager Darwin McClary. “We tried to streamline content, make it easier for people to navigate the website and get to where they need to get the information they’re looking for.”

The village council approved a contract with CivicPlus to create a new website in Sept. of 2022. Interim manager at the time, D. Wayne O’Neal had made a new website a top priority, stating the website was no longer supported on many platforms therefore making it inoperable.

There have been many complaints over the years about the website and its functionality. One major grievance had been the inability for residents to pay bills online, something the new website now allows.

The website allows residents to easily find where to pay bills, public notices, meeting minutes and meeting agendas.

The drop down menus also provides links to village services, businesses, government and community information.

“It is still a work in progress even though it has gone live,” McClary said. “We will continue to make changes, updates, add new content and also restructure menus so that we continue to make it even easier for citizens to find what they’re looking for.”

Visit the new and improved website here: lakeorion.org