Village of Lake Orion — Green’s Park Schedule & Fees 2021-2022

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

GREEN’S PARK

SCHEDULE AND FEES 2021-2022

Rules and Regulations at www.lakeorion.org

GREEN’S PARK SCHEDULE

Pre-Season – No Pass Required

October to Thursday before Memorial Day: Dawn to Dusk

NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)

Summer Season – Pass Required

Day Pass: $2.00 per Person

Seasonal Pass: $20 Family (members living in same household)

Friday before Memorial Day to Sunday before Labor Day: Dawn to Dusk

Weather permitting swim at your own risk – (Lifeguard on Duty at times below).

Building restroom facilities open; surveillance video camera and site monitored by Police.

Persons wishing to fish must do so at least 100 feet away from the beach and swimming area. Fishing is not allowed on the dock.

NOTE: Attendant/Lifeguard on Duty

School Days 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All Other Days

Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Post-Season – No Pass Required

October to May: Dawn to Dusk

NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed

(no restroom facilities)

Day & Seasonal Passes, Group Reservations Permits, Park Rules & Regulations may be obtained at the Lake Orion Village Offices weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Day and Seasonal Passes and Group Reservation Permits may also be purchased by credit or debit card online at EventBrite.com (Additional convenience fee will be charge).

For more information call the Village office at 248-693-8391 Ext. 100.

GREEN’S PARK FEES