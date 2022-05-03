Village of Lake Orion – Green’s Park Schedule and Fees 2022-23

Connect on Linked in

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

GREEN’S PARK

SCHEDULE AND FEES 2022-2023

Rules and Regulations at www.lakeorion.org

GREEN’S PARK SCHEDULE

Pre-Season – No Pass Required October to Thursday before Memorial Day: Dawn to Dusk NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities) Summer Season – Pass Required Day Pass: $2.00 per Person Seasonal Pass: $20 Family (members living in same household) Friday before Memorial Day to Sunday before Labor Day: Dawn to Dusk Weather permitting swim at your own risk – (Lifeguard on Duty at times below). Building restroom facilities open; surveillance video camera and site monitored by Police. Persons wishing to fish must do so at least 100 feet away from the beach and swimming area. Fishing is not allowed on the dock. NOTE: Attendant/Lifeguard on Duty School Days 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. All Other Days Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday/Saturday/Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Post-Season – No Pass Required October to May: Dawn to Dusk NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)

Day & Seasonal Passes, Group Reservations Permits, Park Rules & Regulations may be obtained at the Lake Orion Village Offices weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Day and Seasonal Passes and Group Reservation Permits may also be purchased by credit or debit card online at EventBrite.com (Additional convenience fee will be charge).

For more information call the Village office at 248-693-8391 Ext. 100.

GREEN’S PARK FEES Seasonal Pass: Village residents {s, non-residents, Senior Village residents, Senior non-residents: $20.00 per family (members living in same household) Day Pass: $2.00 per person Children 3 and under: Free Group Use Reservation Fees Includes Pavilion & Lifeguard: Non- Village Resident Resident Monday through Friday Half Day $100.00 $50.00 Full Day $175.00 $75.00 Saturday/Sunday Available Noon – 8:00 p.m. Half Day $175.00 $75.00 Full Day $200.00 $100.00 PARK PASSES WILL NOT BE REISSUED IF LOST Publish: Lake Orion Review May, 2022

Posted: April 29, 2022