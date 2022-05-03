Village of Lake Orion – Green’s Park Schedule and Fees 2022-23

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
GREEN’S PARK
SCHEDULE AND FEES 2022-2023
Rules and Regulations at www.lakeorion.org
GREEN’S PARK SCHEDULE
Pre-Season – No Pass Required
October to Thursday before Memorial Day: Dawn to Dusk
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
Summer Season – Pass Required
Day Pass: $2.00 per Person
Seasonal Pass: $20 Family (members living in same household)
Friday before Memorial Day to Sunday before Labor Day: Dawn to Dusk
Weather permitting swim at your own risk – (Lifeguard on Duty at times below).
Building restroom facilities open; surveillance video camera and site monitored by Police.
Persons wishing to fish must do so at least 100 feet away from the beach and swimming area. Fishing is not allowed on the dock.
NOTE: Attendant/Lifeguard on Duty
School Days 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
All Other Days
Monday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday/Saturday/Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Post-Season – No Pass Required
October to May: Dawn to Dusk
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
Day & Seasonal Passes, Group Reservations Permits, Park Rules & Regulations may be obtained at the Lake Orion Village Offices weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Day and Seasonal Passes and Group Reservation Permits may also be purchased by credit or debit card online at EventBrite.com (Additional convenience fee will be charge).
For more information call the Village office at 248-693-8391 Ext. 100.
GREEN’S PARK FEES
Seasonal Pass: Village residents {s, non-residents, Senior Village residents, Senior non-residents: $20.00 per family (members living in same household)
Day Pass: $2.00 per person
Children 3 and under: Free
Group Use Reservation Fees
Includes Pavilion & Lifeguard: Non- Village
Resident Resident
Monday through Friday Half Day $100.00 $50.00
Full Day $175.00 $75.00
Saturday/Sunday Available Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Half Day $175.00 $75.00
Full Day $200.00 $100.00
PARK PASSES WILL NOT BE REISSUED IF LOST
Publish: Lake Orion Review May, 2022
Posted: April 29, 2022