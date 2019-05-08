VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION GREEN’S PARK SCHEDULE AND FEES 2019

Connect on Linked in

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

GREEN’S PARK SCHEDULE AND FEES 2019

Rules and Regulations at www.lakeorion.org

Green’s Park will be open according to the following schedule:

Pre-Season Opening – Pass Not Required ` Saturday, April 20, 2019 (Third Saturday in April) to Thursday, May23, 2019 (Thursday, before Memorial Day) – Dawn to Dusk NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities) Regular Season – Pass Required $1.00. person Friday, May 25, 2019 (Friday before Memorial Day) to Sunday, September 2, 2019 (Labor Day) – Dawn to Dusk Weather Permitting Swim at your own risk – Lifeguard on Duty at various times Building restroom facilities open; Surveillance video camera and site monitored by Police. No fishing on dock or beach area. NOTE: Attendant/Lifeguard on duty School Days 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. All Other Days Monday – Thursday 11:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday/Saturday/Sunday 11:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Park Group Reservation permits and rules and regulations may be secured at the Lake Orion Village Offices weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 p.m. Group Reservation permits Parks passes may also be purchased by credit or debit card online at EventBrite.com (additional convenience fee will be charged).

FEES:

Season park pass: Village residents, non-residents, Senior Village residents, Senior non-residents: $1.00/person for all categories:

Single Day Pass: $1.00/person Children 3 and under Free Group Use Reservation Fees: (includes lifeguard) Monday through Friday: Half Day $100.00 Full Day $175.00 Saturday/Sunday Available 11 am -8 pm Hall Day $175.00 Full Day $200.00 PARK PASSES WILL NOT BE REISSUED IF LOST Post Season – No Pass Required Tuesday, September 3, 2019 (Day after Labor Day) – to Sunday, October, 20, 2019 (Third Sunday of October Dawn to Dusk NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities) Winter Season – No Pass Required Monday, October, 21, 2019 (Day after the Third Sunday in October) – Friday April 17, 2019 (Day before the Third Saturday in April) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Lake Access, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: Lake Orion Review: May 1 & 8, 2019

Posted: August 26 2019