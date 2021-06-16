Village of Lake Orion boards to begin meeting in-person in July

The Village of Lake Orion will begin holding in-person meetings in July, said Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet.

The village council previously voted to declare a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That state of Michigan allowed government meetings to be held remotely during pandemic gathering restrictions.

The Village of Lake Orion state of emergency declaration expires on June 30, so, unless the village council extends the declaration, as of July 1, the village council, planning commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and committees will meet in person for the first time in more than a year.

Under the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services gathering guidelines, an unlimited number of people may hold indoor gatherings beginning July 1.

The village’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee has meet in person, but the committee meets outside at a village park when the weather permits.

For meeting dates, agendas and minutes, go to lakeorion.org and look under the “Boards” tab. – By Jim Newell