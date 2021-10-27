VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS THURSDAY, October 28, 2021

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

THURSDAY, October 28, 2021

The Village of Lake Orion Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Appeal No. A-21-04 at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to 550 Northshore Drive (parcel ID number 09-02-305-030). A complete legal description of the property is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located in the RL (Residential Lake One Family Dwelling) Zoning District.

The applicant proposes to re-construct two (2) at-grade patios with extensive retaining wall system and steps as well as rebuild a deck, requiring location of said structures within the waterfront yard setback. The proposal requires the following variances from the Village’s Zoning Ordinance:

1. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Waterfront Yard Setback – 25.00 feet minimum required – 18.00 feet proposed (to deck steps) – 7.00 foot variance requested 2. ARTICLE 13, GENERAL PROVISIONS, SECTION 13.11. ACCESSORY BUILDINGS AND STRCTURES; sub-section c. permitted encroachments, sub-section (1), to allow for the construction of numerous retaining wall systems varying in height from 16″ to 50″ within the waterfront yard as well as a deck, when the ordinance allows for accessory structures such as patios and decks raised not more than 8″ above the surrounding grade to encroach into the required rear or waterfront setback.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The site plan and supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk