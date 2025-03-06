VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – 2025 SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS – DISTRICT #1

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Proposals will be received virtually by the office of the Village Clerk via www.bidnetdirect.com at 2:00 p.m., local

time, Thursday, March 20, 2025, after which time the bids will be publicly opened at 2:30 p.m. local time,

Thursday, March 20, 2025 in person at 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, and read by the Clerk and

the amounts of the bids noted for the:

2025 SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS – DISTRICT #1

The Village of Lake Orion is seeking bids for replacement of sidewalk flags with non-reinforced concrete pavement at

various marked locations in District #1 in the northeast area of the Village. Work includes removal and replacement of

individual concrete sidewalk flags. Flags have been marked by the Village.

Starting Thursday, March 6, 2025, Bidding Documents must be obtained online from the Michigan Inter-

Governmental Trade Network (MITN) website via BidNet Direct www.bidnetdirect.com. For questions about MITN,

refer to Purchasing & Bidding | Lake Orion, MI. All information regarding the bidding for this project must be

obtained on the BidNet Direct/MITN website only.

The right to accept any proposal, to reject any or all proposals, and to waive defects in proposals, is reserved by the

Village.

Sonja Stout

Village Clerk