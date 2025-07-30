Village hall steeple to be removed and inspected during roof repairs

Steeple’s fate to be decided

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion’s Village Council voted unanimously on Monday to work with a contractor to remove and inspect the steeple at Village Hall so roof and ceiling repairs can be made to the building.

Votes were cast just over a week after President Pro-Tem Stan Ford sent recommendations created by the previously established steeple committee, composed of Ford and Council Members Michael Lamb and Alex Comparoni, to village staff. The committee looked over the steeple in person before Ford sent the recommendations.

Ford wrote on July 20 that the recommendation presented was focused on the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to repair the council chamber’s ceiling. The recommendation was to remove and disassemble the steeple, consider restoring it for future use, and consider reusing it as a replacement for the current picnic shelter in front of Village Hall, according to Ford.

“We did look at this from a historical perspective, as the church is 150 years old,” Ford wrote. “Preserving or replacing the steeple was discussed, but both would have to be done using newer, lightweight materials that wouldn’t add weight to the 150 year old structure.”

During the meeting, Ford said repurposing the steeple depends on the condition it is in.

“Seeing down the line, you could put it back,” Ford said. “That was discussed because we were concerned about the historical value.”

Lamb said council members have looked at similar steeple projects in other areas in case the community wants to rebuild it with durable, modern and waterproof materials. These projects cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Lamb said.

Lamb also said the steeple will be analyzed once it is removed and placed in the yard at Village Hall. He added the plan is to leave the steeple’s supporting framework on the roof.

“The thing needs to be brought down no matter what, that’s the bottom line,” Lamb said. “Once it’s down on the ground, we can determine whether any portions of it are still worth (service.)”

Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Matthew Gibb said he agrees with Ford and Lamb on the process, adding finding contractors qualified in historic preservation and knowing what the project entails can help manage costs.

Ford brought up doing the project in more than one phase, which Gibb said “is the most appropriate way to think about this project.”

While removing the steeple is the difficult part of the project, Lamb said the roof repair is simple.

“The steeple’s in bad shape,” Lamb said. “But the Village Hall is built like a brick outhouse.”

The village budgeted $60,000 for the project last fiscal year, but did not spend the funds, Village Manager Darwin McClary said. The funds will need to be reallocated for the project.

The motion authorized McClary to enter into a design-build style contract to complete the work for up to $50,000.

Council President Teresa Rutt was absent from the meeting.