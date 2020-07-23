Village, DDA approve bid for sidewalk connecting Slater St. lot to Anderson St.

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority met on July 14 to discuss several bids they had received on a number of projects/events.

Up first on the docket was a bid award for a sidewalk that would connect the newest downtown lot on Slater Street to Anderson Street. The sidewalk is expected to go through the north portion of the Orion Twp. Firestation property, next to the Orion Music Studio.

Lots 52 and 104 on Slater Street were purchased from the Lake Orion United Methodist Church by the DDA for $275,000 last year with the plan to create an additional 42 parking spaces.

However, now, it is anticipated that the lot will have only 28 parking spaces.

With little discussion, the board voted unanimously to hire KMI Maintenance for construction of the Slater Street Parking lot sidewalk access across Orion Twp fire station property at a cost not to exceed $10,530, pending a signed easement agreement from Orion Twp.

The DDA received seven other bids, with KMI being the lowest.

While still unpaved — the surface is currently limestone — the lot is expected to be paved at some point in the future.

Also in the meeting:

• The board voted to approve a DJ for Lake Orion LIVE! Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The booth is expected to be on the sidewalk outside of Ed’s Broadway Gift and Costume at the corner of Broadway and Flint streets.

The board hired James Jayson Productions for his DJ services, at a cost not to exceed $2,000.

• After waiting to receive bids for an outdoor sound system throughout the downtown, the DDA received two bids, one from AirNetix and one from Moss Audio.

Several board members were present for an AirNetix demonstration in Children’s Park but were concerned about reception.

As for Moss Audio, the system suggested was over budget.

“I’m not comfortable with the system at this time because one, out of the 10 channels that we checked, nine of them had interference of some sort, one had semi-interference,” said Vice Chairperson Anthony Reighard. “After looking at this thoroughly and what we can do, I think we can do better for maybe the same money, maybe even less and have more capability downtown.”

The DDA board decided to reject both bids and continue searching for outdoor sound systems.