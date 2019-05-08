Village council to hold hearings on budget, Lake Orion Challenge

The Lake Orion Village Council will hold two public hearings at its meeting on Monday: one on the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and possible adoption of the budget, and the second on the proposed Lake Orion Challenge.

The village’s fiscal year begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2020. The proposed budget is $8.834 million for all funds, including the Downtown Development Authority, according to a budget overview from village Manager Joe Young to the council.

The budget continues phases 1 and 2 of the water main replacement project, $6.03 million. Phases 3 and 4 would be addressed after 2020.

The general fund proposed budget is $1.889 million, an increase of $52,491 (2.9 percent) over the current amended budget, and includes a $107,000 contingency for capital outlay and improvements.

The proposed budget maintains the current tax rate general fund millage of 10.1136 mills and 2.9885 mills for the police fund, for a total 13.1021 mills. The police millage is estimated to bring in $325,000.

Total property tax revenues are estimated at $1.795 million, an increase of $101,000 (5.64 percent).

The net general fund property tax revenue is estimated at $1.1 million (58.2 percent of the total general fund budget), with transfers of $$377,000 to the police fund; $380,00 to public works; leaving $343,000 to support general fund activities and capital projects.

The general fund balance is expected to remain at $557,000, or 29.5 percent of expenses.

The village council meets at 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The Lake Orion Review will have a breakdown of the budget after the meeting.

The council will also hear public comments on the Lake Orion Challenge, a mini-iron man race that would close some downtown streets, parks and parking lots on Oct. 5.

Onurmark Race Productions has submitted an application to hold the race and is expected to give the council a presentation on Monday.

Under the proposal, Shadbolt Street from Broadway Street to Anderson Street, and Anderson Street from Front Street to Flint Street would close from midnight to noon.

Green’s Park and the Pelton’s Point Public Boat Dock would close from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Children’s Park municipal parking lot would close at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5; and the municipal parking lot on Shadbolt (Lockhart’s parking lot) would close from midnight until noon Oct. 5.

Private parking lot closures and other land usage includes some privately-owned areas at Pelton’s Point, the DNR Public Boat Launch and Park and the Paint Creek Trail. Cleanup is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. – By Jim Newell