Village council starts Event Committee

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Village Council voted 7-0 on Monday to create an Events Advisory Committee to tackle the ever-growing number of events, races, parades, festivals and car shows occurring in downtown Lake Orion – and the process for approving special events.

The move comes after 40 business owners signed a petition in May opposing closing downtown streets and parking lots for the Lake Orion Challenge Triathlon in October, and the lack of communication with the business district.

The nine-member Events Advisory Committee will include the village council president, a village council member, the police chief, public works director, DDA executive director, village manager and three business representatives.

The events committee would review special events and make recommendations to the village council for its approval, approval with conditions, denial or tabling of events.

There are currently 23 special events on the village calendar, 24 including the Lake Orion Challenge.

“This will help us quite a bit. It’s real important,” said Council President Ken Van Portfliet, who has long advocated for a village events committee. “I’ve looked at the listing of events here, I’m like, wow, that’s a lot.”

“The committee could then put together some bylaws and other procedures for the council to consider adopting,” Village Manager Joe Young said, adding the committee would look at the documentation, procedures and paperwork for special events in the village and propose ways to streamline the process and “coordinating and communicating out to the business community as events come up, particularly new events, as well as looking at our existing events.”

Lloyd Coe, owner of Ed’s Broadway Gifts & Costumes in downtown Lake Orion, thinks an events committee will benefit businesses and the village and tighten the application process.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think we really needed it. We need to tighten that whole application process. If anything good came out of that petition it’s this,” he said. “Some of the merchants have been getting together and meeting and some are applying for the committee. So, everyone’s really hyped up about it. Everybody’s being proactive. The merchants want to be proactive and take advantage of how to get people downtown.”

“Personally, I would like to see this incorporate some way to evaluate the events as we have them: what is the impact on the village, what is the impact on the businesses, what is the impact on the residents? Are these events beneficial? If not, is there a way that we can restructure them that would be a benefit, or would lessen the negative impact?” said Councilmember David Churchill.

“I really think we need a way of evaluating what we’re doing, rather than just doing it (and) crossing our fingers and hoping for the best,” said Churchill. “I don’t think we ever really know what the complete impact is, even after these events are completed and finished. We still never get any input back on that.”

“Five (business representatives) have already offered assistance and interest,” Young said.

The purpose of the committee is “to improve the communication and coordination with events impact on the downtown businesses an Events Advisory Committee is proposed similar to the Parks & Recreations Advisory Committee and the Parking Study Committee,” according to a council action summary sheet description.

Business representatives who would like to apply for a seat on the committee can get an application at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., or online at lakeorion.org under the “Boards” tab.