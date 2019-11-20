Village council must appoint someone to vacant seat by Dec. 12

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Village Council officially accepted David Churchill’s resignation as councilmember during the council meeting Nov. 12 and will begin the process of searching for a replacement.

Churchill submitted his resignation Oct. 14 via email to village Manager Joe Young, writing “…it is with deepest regrets that I have to resign from my service on council. Unfortunately, personal matters have been making it very difficult to attend. Please give my regards to council.”

Churchill has been on the council since Nov. 10, 2008.

The village is now accepting applications from village residents interested filling the remainder of the term. Village residents who are 18-years-old and a registered voter can file to be considered for the council vacancy. The deadline to file for the seat is Nov. 27.

Village Manager Joe Young said the village has received two applications for the vacant council seat: resident Andrea Peterson and soon-to-be former police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Narsh is prohibited as a village employee from being appointed to the council, but since his last day is Dec. 7 and the council will likely appoint someone during their Dec. 9 meeting, he becomes eligible. The council has until Dec. 12 to fill the vacancy.

Whoever the council appoints to fill the remainder of Churchill’s term would serve until the November 2020 election, said Clerk Susan Galeczka.

The village council is planning on scheduling candidate interviews, with a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 2, village officials said during the council meeting on Nov. 12.

The council did not accept Churchill’s resignation during its regular meeting on Oct. 14, but instead voted unanimously to receive his resignation.

Accepting Churchill’s resignation had been on the agenda for the Oct. 28 council meeting, but that meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.

By receiving Churchill’s resignation and waiting to officially accept it at a later meeting, the council now has extra time to accept and review applications and schedule interviews.

Under the village charter, the council has 30 days from the date it accepts a councilmember’s resignation to fill the spot.

Under section 4.1 of the village charter, any person who wants to apply for the vacancy must be of legal age, a registered voter, not in default of the village or convicted of a felony.

Anyone interested in applying for the position can download a form from the village website, lakeorion.org under the “Forms & Downloads” tab, or request a form from the village office, Galeczka said.

Applicants should also include a resume with their application and mail or submit it in person to: Village of Lake Orion, Attn: Clerk Susan Galeczka, Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.