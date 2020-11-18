Village council members sworn in, officers elected at Nov. 9 mtg.

Village Clerk Susan Galeczka administered the Oath of Office to Ken Van Portfliet, Jerry Narsh, Sarah Luchsinger and Michael Lamb prior to the Lake Orion Village Council meeting on Nov. 9.

Narsh and Van Portfliet were re-elected in Nov. 3 general election and Luchsinger and Lamb are new to the council, which also includes Councilmembers Doug Hobbs, Teresa Rutt and Ray Hammond.

Councilmember Brad Mathisen did not win re-election and Councilmember John Ranville did not seek re-election.

The council unanimously voted to re-elect Van Portfliet as council president. Narsh was elected council president pro-tem and will serve as president in Van Portfliet’s absence.

The village council meets regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are conducted virtually.

Check the agendas on the village’s website, lakeorion.org, under the “Boards” menu and then the “Village Council Meeting Minutes and Info” tab for the links to join the online meetings. Those who join the meetings online through Zoom can speak during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Meetings can also be viewed on Comcast cable channel 20 or ATT cable channel 99 and online at www.orionontv.org.

– J.N.