Village Council meetings are truly embarrassing

I am relatively new to the Village of Lake Orion and cannot understand how the elected council and administration for a village government that has been in existence since 1859 does not know the law, charter and rules of procedure for being a village government and council.

The council members, administration and village attorney cannot agree on basic meeting and decision-making procedures. They often make statements that have no known documentation or basis in fact.

This lack of basic procedural understanding is truly embarrassing for the Village of Lake Orion.

I have brought this to the attention of the council several times with no response.

Some others have said I have done nothing but complain since I moved here but I have yet to hear anyone say I am wrong in my claims. They are based on facts, what occurs at public meetings, and what is on the public record.

I recommend everyone watch the first 50 minutes of the Jan. 9, 2023 village council meeting, decide if you are better informed, and if the council understands how things should be done.

As I said, I am new to the village and perhaps for some unknown reason this is all acceptable to the residents and taxpayers of the village. I hope not, as it can and should be done better.

I would like to know how can we be confident in anything our village government does if the governing council appears to not know how to do what they are supposed to do?

Cory Johnston

Village of Lake Orion

Editor’s Note: Village of Lake Orion council meetings are at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.