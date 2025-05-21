Village council expected to adopt 2025-26 budget, millage rates on May 27

Budget includes sewer improvements

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council is expected to approve the 2025-26 fiscal year village budget, adopting the general operating, police operating and Headlee Override millage rates on May 27.

The village’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

According to Village Manager Darwin McClary, the proposed budget includes $11,394,425 in total revenue and $13,608,942 in expenditures.

The village currently has a $2,396,331 fund balance in the Sewer Capital Improvement Fund and is anticipating revenues of $3,122,288. The village has also planned expenditures of $5,518,619 for sewer repair projects, leaving a fund balance of $0.

The planned expenditures from the Sewer Capital Improvement Fund account for the perceived budget shortfall in the anticipated total revenue over expenses.

The village’s taxable value for the ensuing fiscal year is $189,182,040. After DDA capture, the village’s net taxable value is estimated to be $154,702,530.

The village is proposing to levy 9.7844 mils for general operating purposes, which is the same as the current year; 2.6155 mils for police operations, which is a Headlee rollback from the current year; and 0.2315 mils under the voter-approved Headlee Override millage, which is also for police operations. The 0.2315 mils is an increase to make up for the Headlee rollback. The total millage rate will remain unchanged from 2024-25 fiscal year.

There is also a change recommended to the fiscal year 2025 general appropriations act resolution, McClary said. The capital outlay in the public works fund under the storm-sewer section should have been $5,000 instead of $25,000.

The village council discussed adopting the budget during their meeting on May 12, but decided against doing so because the village council did not have the final numbers from the DDA Executive Director Matt Gibb regarding the DDA’s budget.

“I believe that we have a responsibility to prepare a budget that we believe to be accurate and achievable, and right now, when I look at the DDA’s budget, the numbers that they have in for our administrative services don’t match what we have in our budget. And neither budget works until both of those agree.” said Council Member George Dandalides.

The next village council meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 27.