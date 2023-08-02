Village council discusses potential short term rental ordinance for downtown

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — During its meeting on July 24, the Lake Orion Village Council reopened the discussion about a potential short term rental ordinance for rentals less than 30 days that are located in the Downtown Center.

The council voted 6-0 in favor of requesting the village planning commission to review and discuss potential ways forward and make a recommendation to council. Council President Pro-Tem Teresa Rutt was absent from the meeting.

“A need for short term rentals exists within the community due to the fact that the village experiences numerous visitors for lake recreation purposes,” said village Manager Darwin McClary.

Currently, the village zoning code prohibits short term rentals and according to McClary, could potentially be considered exclusionary zoning and in violation of state law.

Council President Jerry Narsh had previously requested administration to look into an ordinance establishing zoning for short term rentals to avoid the village being challenged legally for not providing such zoning.

Councilmember Carl Cyrowski also voiced his support for an ordinance.

“It (short term rentals) brings people into the downtown, we don’t have a hotel in the downtown area,” Cyrowski said. “This would facilitate. If people wanted to come down here, stay here and enjoy our village and be a part of it for a day or two.”

Councilmember Nancy Moshier questioned where the information showed they had visitors coming to the downtown for things, to which Council member Ken Van Portfliet explained that it shows in the downtown businesses like 20 Front Street who are unable to lodge music acts in the village.

Narsh also added that short term rentals are often used when events come to town or when films are shot in communities.

The council was in agreement that they did not want short term rentals in residential areas.

Councilmember Michael Lamb emphasized that creating an ordinance would require a good deal of work to make sure the rentals are inspected and well-regulated.