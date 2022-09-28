Village council approves three annual events on Monday

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — Fall event applications are making their way to the Lake Orion Village Council with three annual events being approved during their regular meeting on Sept. 26.

First up was the annual Holiday Lighted Parade held by the Orion Lighted Christmas Parade Group which will take place on Dec. 3.

The approved route begins at Blanche Sims Elementary School, down Florence Street, up Flint Street to Anderson, down Front Street and then up Broadway to Elizabeth, ending at the Ehman Center.

The Lake Orion Police Department will shut down the streets prior to the event, which is expected to begin at 6 p.m.

Guest will be expected to park in public parking spaces but will not be permitted to park on Anderson or in the fire station parking lot.

Next, the council approved the annual Blanche Sims Halloween Parade which will take place in the morning on Oct. 31.

The parade is for Blanche Sims students, staff and parents and will travel from Blanche Sims to Jackson, down Hauxwell, over Jackson and up Florence back to the school.

Lastly, the council approved the Downtown Development Authority’s outdoor movie night which is taking place in Children’s Park at 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

Despite being approved the week of the event, the DDA’s event application was actually turned in in April, well ahead of the council’s 120 day event application deadline, something Council Member Theresa Rutt pointed out, expressing that it should have come to them sooner.