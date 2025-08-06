Village Council approves final payment in Park Avenue retaining wall project

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved the final payment for the Park Avenue retaining wall project on July 28 by approving a pay application.

The final payment totals $5,000, according to village documents. The village paid $76,396 in November 2024, but retained $5,000 pending completion of the work. The final cost of the project is estimated to be $81,396.

Village Manager Darwin McClary said in August 2024 that the old retaining wall at the end of Park Avenue was failing, causing roadway damage and was in urgent need of replacement.

The village’s 2025-26 fiscal year budget includes a $5,000 appropriation in the local street fund to complete the project.

