Village council approves engineering services, goals and objectives at Feb. 13 meeting

LAKE ORION — During its meeting on Feb. 13, the Lake Orion Village Council approved a number of agenda items, including two dock agreements, a purchase by the Lake Orion Police Department, a proposal for the ongoing sanitary sewer pump stations improvement project and the adoption of the 2023-24 council goals and objectives.

Sanitary Sewer Pump Engineering Services

The council approved an agreement with Nowak & Fraus Engineers dated Jan. 25 for sanitary sewer pump project engineering oversight services.

The project has an estimated price range of $9,680 to $14,520.

The council voted unanimously to accept the proposal.

Commercial Boat Dock Use

Next, the council approved two boat docking agreements with Pedal Boat Pub and Historic Boat Tours.

Both businesses requested approval to use the parking lot and police boat dock at Green’s Park.

The businesses will compensate the village $2 per person participating in the boat tours.

The tours will likely run daily from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from May 1 through Oct. 31, according to village documents.

The council approved the agreement by a unanimous vote.

Ammunition purchase

Up next, the village council unanimously authorized the use of the State of Michigan MIDeal bids and purchase of ammunition and supplies for the Lake Orion Police Department firearms training program.

Cost of ammunition and supplies using State of Michigan MIDeal is $3,486.

Goals and Objectives

Lastly, the council approved their 2023-24 goals and objectives by unanimous 7-0 vote.

Goal: Promote sound and prudent financial management.

Objectives: Identify, classify and determine use of all village owned properties, address parking needs downtown, and review infrastructure projects and water and sewer rates.

Goal: Promote proper management of capital assets and infrastructure.

Objectives: Water system improvement program, sanitary sewer system improvement program, DPW yard site renovation plan, create comprehensive sidewalk improvement plan, promote a comprehensive capital improvement plan and look for sustainable methods for funding, and replacement of Children’s Park pedestrian bridge.

Goal: Promote quality recreation services and environmental stewardship.

Objectives: Paint Creek stream bank stabilization, and review the lake drawdown.

Goal: Promote a positive community image.

Objective: Increase/promote clear and frequent communication from village boards and commission to residents and businesses.